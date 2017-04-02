Search for diver missing off North East coast ends in tragedy

A search by Coastguards for a diver who had gone missing off the North East coast ended in tragedy today.

The woman disappeared after surfacing just after 11am while diving near the Farne Islands, Northumberland

The Coastguard launched a search of the area, and at 2.30pm the diver was located.

She received medical attention at the scene, but sadly died a short time later.

No further details have been released by police or the Coastguard at this time.