Search for man who approached 10-year-old girl at play park

Police are trying to track down a man who ran towards a schoolgirl when he turned up at a play park.

Police are appealing for information after the 10-year-old girl was approached by a man whilst she was in the playing area opposite the former Saxon Pub, now One Stop shop, in Easington Road, Hartlepool.

The suspicious incident happened at 6.30pm yesterday, when it is believed a man got out of a small black vehicle.

He stopped at the side of the playing area on the A179 and he ran towards the youngster.

The girl ran away and then the man, who was around 25 metres awa,y ran back to his car and drove off, possibly in the direction of Blackhall along Easington Road.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man or the vehicle or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Pc Adam Godfrey on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.