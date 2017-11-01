Search for men after young woman is robbed of handbag in Hartlepool street

A man wearing a hi-vis jacket could be key in helping police as they investigative a street robbery carried out by a woman.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team is appealing for information or witnesses following the attack in Baden Street between 1.30pm and 2pm yesterday.

A young woman had her handbag grabbed by another woman.

The attacker is described as in her late 20s to early 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 6in tall.

She was wearing a long green Parka-style coat with fur around the hood.

A spokesman for the team said: "We are particularly interested in tracing two males that were passing through Brinkburn Road shortly after the time the offence occurred.

"One male was wearing a fluorescent jacket in yellow and is sitting on a bicycle outside of an address at Rose Cottages.

"The second male is sighted on CCTV on foot near the gates to the Burn Valley Park."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 for the attention of Pc Angel or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.