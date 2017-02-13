Searches to continue for man last seen in town's marina

Police will today resume their search for a man last seen on a night out in Hartlepool Marina.

Andrew Roy, 51, went missing on Thursday night and was last seen on CCTV cameras at around 11.15pm in an area near Portals Place.

Members of the emergency services at Hartlepool Marina as searches were made for Andrew Roy over the weekend.

Concerns were raised after he did not show up for work the next day.

Andrew is from Cornwall but has been working in the town.

Cleveland Police spent yesterday using divers from the Police Marine Unit to search the water.

Also involved in the operation was the RNLI, HM Coastguard and the fire service.

Police divers work at the marina as they try and find Andrew Roy.

The force has said it will return to the searches today.

Andrew is described as white, with short dark hair, blue eyes and he was wearing a black donkey jacket and blue jeans.

Cleveland Police has said it working with Devon and Cornwall Police on the inquiry and his family is being informed of progress and offered support.

Anyone with information which could help inquiries as asked to call 101.