Seaton rocked as music fans enjoy a host of top bands

Music fans in Hartlepool enjoyed a day to remember as a rock concert drew crowds to the coast.

Thousands of people attended Seaton Rock Music Festival, in Seaton Carew.

Fire Lady Luck at Seaton Rock on Saturday.

Cast, Space, and The Strypes headlined the bill, with a number of town bands also taking to the stage including The White Negroes.

Those putting together the festival have pledged that 100% of profits will go to cancer charities in the area.

Organiser Ian Young said: “I’m very pleased with how it went. Everybody that came enjoyed themselves and there has been no complaints.

“We’ve put this on in a great location right near the sea. Getting Space, Cast and The Strypes to play is brilliant, as well as a lot of local bands too.

Seaton Rock at Seaton Carew on Saturday

“Every one of the bands that played did a fantastic job, all the local ones as well went down really well.”

Ian added that he and others involved in creating the festival want to do more similar events in future.

“A lot of people have told me about how interested they were in coming down, so if everything goes OK with it financially then we’ll look to put it on again.”

In the crowd was Stephanie Royle, of Hartlepool. “I’ve come down a bit at the last minute because with the weather being good I thought it’d be worth it,” said the 25-year-old.

King Mojo performing at Seaton Rock.