Seaton’s teams enjoyed a fantastic year

Pools were going well in 2004 and so were teams further down the football ladder.

What a year it had been for Seaton Carew Girls who were runners-up in the Tyne-Tees Girls League.

Also in junior football, Hartlepool Juniors enjoyed a 12-0 rout of their Stockton neighbours. Who remembers it?

Thomas Hunter and Scott Close led the way and others - Lund, Sweeney and Cameron Battman, all chipped in.

But just like the professionals, the defence also stood out with players like Brahimi and Pickett deserving of praise.

Seaton Carew triumphed 2-0 over Billingham Town with Mathew Butt scoring on his debut, and Stevie Hall doubling the lead.

In other games, Seaton Superstars enjoyed a 2-0 win over Darlington Spraire Lads with Robert Noddings and Matthew Huntley on the scoresheet.

And Greatham had their own thrilling encounter when they shared a 3-3 draw with Leeming in the TJFA Under-12 league.

Robby Lewis was the star man as he grabbed a hattrick for Greatham, although Neil Stead also got praise for his contributions.

Outside of sport, television highlights included Scrapheap Challenge on Channel 4, Fungus The Bogeyman on BBC1, The Flying Gardener on BBC2, and Peppa Pig for children on five.

