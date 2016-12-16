Second World War bomb discovered near North East river

An area of a North East town has been evacuated after a Second World Ward bomb was discovered near a river.

Northumbria Police were called to the main bridge in Rothbury, Northumberland, at 10.48am today following reports that a Second World War device had been discovered.

Officers attended the area next to the play park and found the device in the water next to the bridge.

As a precaution police have put a 100 metre cordon in place and local shops and homes have been evacuated.

The road over the bridge is closed with local diversions in place.

Emergency services remain on the scene and specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will attend the scene to identify the item and dispose of it appropriately.