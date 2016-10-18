See Bradley Lowery’s mascot moment immortalised by fundraisers’ generous gift

A kind-hearted fundaiser who helped battling Bradley Lowery’s mascot dream come true has captured the momentous occasion in a gift his family will treasure forever.

Little Bradley, who is fighting the childhood cancer neuroblastoma, walked out onto the Sunderland pitch as the team’s mascot last month to the roar of thousands of fans chanting his name.

Bradley Lowery with fundraiser Michael Eggleston and the canvas.

The match helped to project five-year-old Sunderland fan’s cause onto a national platform and now generous fundraiser Michael Eggleston, 40, has given the youngster a canvas made of photos from that incredible night.

The dad-of-four, from Hatfield Place in Peterlee, visited the brave little boy at his Blackhall home to give him the present in the hope it would raise his spirits.

“I have been involved with Bradley since day one,” he said. “My wife works at the nursery Bradley went to and he was friends with my son when he was diagnosed.

“I couldn’t help thinking that it could have been my little boy that had his diagnosis and it really affected me, so I wanted to get involved with his fundraising effort. “I have done a lot of events in the past for him, and recently organised for him to be the mascot at the Sunderland match.

Bradley Lowery signing a second canvas which will be auctioned off to raise funds.

“So many lovely photos were taken from the game, so I got a canvas made of all the different photos from that night for him.” Mr Eggleston, who works as a lunchtime assistant at Dene House Primary School, Peterlee, said he hopes his gift will also inspire others to continue to fundriase for the brave youngster.

“The football fans have been such a big support to Bradley,” he added. “He has received so many donations from fans and I hope they will keep the momentum going.

“It was so good to see him and he loved the canvas.

“He wrote his name on the second one I got made and I will be auctioning it off soon.”

The five-year-old was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

To donate, text BRAD02 £1 to 70070.

Fans can also donate atwww.chasethewind.co.uk