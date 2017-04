Dozens of police have been called to a street in Peterlee after reports of a siege.

Witnesses say officers, including an armed response unit, have surrounded a building in Barsloan Grove.

Police dealing with an incident in Barsloan Grove, Peterlee. Photo courtesy of Martin Drummond.

There are reports of a man hurling tiles off the roof watched by neighbours.

Officers with police dogs and the force helicopter are said to be in attendance.

More updates to follow.

Barsloan Grove. Photo courtesy of Julie McNally Duncan.

Incident in Barsloan Grove. Photo courtesy of John Benson.

