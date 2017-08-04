See the minute’s applause in tribute to Bradley Lowery at Sunderland AFC’s Championship opener

Football supporters came together to honour the life of little Bradley Lowery at Sunderland’s opening game of the season.

Fans from both Sunderland AFC and Derby County FC held a minute’s applause at the Stadium of Light to pay tribute to the brave six-year-old who tragically lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma last month.

Supporters pay tribute to Bradley Lowery.

The Blackhall youngster was a huge SAFC fan, who became known for uniting the football community during his fundraising campaign, with the message that Cancer Has No Colours.

It was clear to see that Bradley’s story had touched the hearts of the world, as the thousands of supporters united regardless of their team in the fitting tribute at last night’s game.

Bradley was mascot for his beloved Black Cats on several occasions and struck up a touching friendship with a number of the club’s players.

Former Sunderland striker Jermian Defoe became known as the youngster’s ‘best friend’ and appeared alongside him at many of his mascot appearances, including the England match against Lithuania back in March.

Defoe also paid his respects to the little fighter at his funeral in Blackhall on July 14 and was joined by many of the club’s legendary players, including Kevin Ball and Jimmy Montgomery along with David Moyes, Ellis Short, Simon Grayson, John O’Shea.

Bradley’s family who were at the match, are working towards setting up The Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other children - which Sunderland AFC has pledged to support.

Ahead of the game, Sunderland AFC’s chief executive, Martin Bain, said: “Bradley had the most amazing impact on our club and the wider football community.

“It is fitting that we can come together at our first league game of the new season to pay tribute to this wonderful little boy, whose love for Sunderland was evident for all to see.”