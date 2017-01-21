See what crimes these Hartlepool Edwardian criminals were arrested for

A rogues’ gallery of criminals arrested in Hartlepool a century ago are being unveiled for the first time.

The collection of 100-year-old mug shots, never before seen in public, feature in a new exhibition entitled Exposed which opens at Hartlepool Art Gallery today.

Joseph, arrested for indecent assault 1907

The Edwardian convicts depicted in the photos were found guilty of crimes including arson, fraud and even stealing potatoes.

They were originally captured by Hartlepool Borough Police, a small force which served Hartlepool Headland between 1851 and 1947.

Artist Jade Sweeting developed the images from the original plate glass after being uncovered in the Museum of Hartlepool’s archives in 2015.

Jade, who works at Cleveland College of Art and Design, said: “Working with the glass negatives has been an intimate and delicate process.

“Watching the portraits slowly reveal themselves whilst immersed in the developer had a certain voyeuristic quality.

“I feel very privileged to be given this opportunity to bring these lost identities back to life and to share them with the community.”

She was inspired by Andy Warhol’s 13 Most Wanted Men and shows the emotions of the criminals who came from across the North East.

Anna Dodgson, cultural officer (Museums and Exhibitions) at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The images have been buried away deep in the Museum of Hartlepool’s vaults for decades so we are delighted that Jade has brought them to life and unveiled them in this evocative and haunting display.”

Issac was arrested for stealing in West Hartlepool in 1907

The exhibition runs until March and is free.