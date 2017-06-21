Seminar highlights support available to Tees Valley businesses

Businesses from across the Tees Valley have been given an insight into new sources of backing.

Tees Valley Business Compass held a breakfast seminar attended by 50 businesses, which outlined the funding and support available and gave them the chance to speak to growth advisors.

Tees Valley Business Compass is the local growth hub that supports businesses, using more than £9.5million from the European Regional Development Fund, secured by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Support is available for innovation projects, improving broadband speeds and energy efficiency and implementing low carbon technologies and business growth projects.

Growth consultant Shak Asghar said: “This is an exciting time for businesses in Tees Valley and we are keen to make sure as many of them as possible know about the support available.

“From help to develop a business plan or accessing cutting-edge research facilities, to grants towards improved broadband infrastructure and energy efficiency projects, our team is there to point businesses in the right direction.”

Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet Member Coun Bob Cook said: “This is a great example of how we are working closely with partners such as Tees Valley Business Compass to offer support to business.”

For more information on the funding available, visit https://www,gov.uk/european-growth-finance.