Seven decades of adventure for platinum couple

A couple are celebrating after motoring their way to 70 years of wedded bliss.

Jim and Hilary Lindsay, now of Hospital of God sheltered housing in Greatham, met at the Palais de Dance in Stockton in 1945 and married at St Gabriel’s Church in Sunderland a year later.

Jim and Hilary Lindsay on their wedding day.

During their life together they have enjoyed adventures on their motorbike - adding a sidecar for daughter Verity when she came along in 1951.

The couple went on to have a son Raymond, now 63, and settled in Laurel Grove, Sunderland, where they lived for two decades.

Hilary, nee Wright, spend five years during the Second World War driving fire tenders.

In mid-life she achieved her ambition to become a teacher.

Mum is an alert 93 and Dad a sprightly 96. Verity Waddell

Jim’s working life began when he joined the Army’s Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, which saw him posted to Italy, North Africa and Malta during his seven years of service.

When Bristol Siddely Aero Engines opened a factory in Sunderland, Jim worked on various aircraft engines including Concorde, firing up a fascination with all types of aeroplanes.

He retired at 55 and the moved to Sand Hutton, near York, running the village Post office and shop.

Hilary is now working on writing up her own life story after completing Jim’s and her mothers.

Verity, 65, whose married name is Waddell, said: “She still uses the computer to write the story, for emails, Facebook and keeps in touch with family and friends at home and abroad by Skype.

“Mum is an alert 93 and Dad a sprightly 96.

“Last Christmas they moved into a residential home in Greatham, where they are very happy and full of fun.

“Staff enjoy their jokes and say they make a good double act.”