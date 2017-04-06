Shape up with your memories of Hartlepool’s Belle Vue Sports Centre

We’re limbering up for your responses to these photographs of the Belle Vue Sports Centre in Hartlepool.

We have chosen four photographs of the centre’s activities from times gone by. Perhaps you can spot someone you know.

A new youth project team at the Belle Vue sports centre in 1994. Do you recognise the faces?

Two are from the centre’s fun run in July 1989. One shows three people - Dorothy Stone, June Stephenson and Shirley Stewart - limbering up before the start of the run.

It took participants from the centre to Hartlepool power station and back.

The second shows the start of the run. Did you take part - and how did you do?

Another picture shows the new youth project team at the centre in 1994. Do you recognise any of the faces?

Youngsters have fun at a mega Belle Vue sports event in 1995. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Lastly, can you identify any of the youngsters in this 1995 mega sports event?

