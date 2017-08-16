Shock as man’s body found on Heugh Breakwater

Have your say

The body of a man was discovered by a passerby on Hartlepool’s Headland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Hartlepool resident Kevin Lynn was on his way to go mackerel fishing at around 6am when he found the body at the Heugh Breakwater off the Headland.

The 51-year-old said he noticed that several items had been laid out in a line at the scene of the find, one of which included a mobile phone.

It was then that Mr Lynn bent down to pick up the phone from the ground that he saw the man’s body by the barriers near to the middle part of the pier.

Mr Lynn, who lives in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, said he has been left shocked and shaken since he made the sad discovery.

Speaking to the Mail, Mr Lynn said: “The body was hanging over the pier, near the middle of the pier, by the barriers.

“I was going mackerel fishing at 6.55am.

“I went to pick the phone up, and as I did that I saw there was a rope hanging over the edge of the pier.”

He continued: “I felt completely shocked and sick.

“I was shaking and couldn’t believe it.

“It was a nice, lovely summer morning and I was just walking along to go fishing.

“It was the last thing I expected.”

Cleveland Police confirmed a body had been found on the breakwater, off Moor Terrace, but said that police were not treating the death as suspicious.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “The body of a man was found on Moor Terrace on the Headland in Hartlepool.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”