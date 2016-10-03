Shock figures show Hartlepool has 9,000 households where nobody works

Hartlepool has one of the highest rates in the UK of households where no-one works.

Last year, just over 27% of homes in town had nobody over the age of 16 working, which equated to around 9,000 households.

Latest government stats show that Hartlepool, along with Liverpool, both featured in the top five areas nationally for workless households in 2014 and 2015. In 2012, it was even higher at 30%.

A Hartlepool councillor responsible for economic growth has called on the government to do more to help the authority achieve its ambitions to make the town more prosperous.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Job creation and economic growth remains a high priority for the Council and we continue to work closely with Government and partner organisations.

“Over the last two years we’ve seen youth unemployment in Hartlepool reduce from over 17% to 3.4% which is a remarkable achievement and Hartlepool also has the highest proportion of business start-ups in the North-East.

“Our ambition for Hartlepool remains strong and despite the financial challenges we have embarked on several regeneration projects which are creating new jobs and will boost the town’s future prosperity.

“Hartlepool does need more support from Central Government to realise its ambition and we will continue to rigorously press the case.”

Workless households are those where no-one over the age of 16 works because of unemployment, family commitments, retirement or study, sickness or disability.

Between 2011-2015, Hartlepool was ranked the fourth highest in the UK for workless households after Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Glasgow.

Joe Michna, manager of Citizens Advice Hartlepool, said: “This situation increases the demand on not just our service but other local services as well.

“Some of the impact is on the need for advice on welfare benefit entitlement, benefit sanctions and tax credits. Advising people on in-work benefits when they have the possibility of a job, whether full time or part-time or starting in self-employment, is also another key area of advice we give to workless households.”

The 20 areas with the lowest percentage of workless households were all in the south of England.