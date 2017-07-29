Shoppers can ‘be beside the seaside’

Families can take a step back in time during a ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ summer event at Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy an old-school seaside experience with a life-size promenade constructed in centre square from Tuesday, August 1, until Sunday, August 13.

The ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ competition inviting families to describe their best day out ever on a postcard, which can be collected and delivered for free at a specially created post-box at the centre.

All entries submitted will be in with a chance to win a £500 gift voucher from travel agent Dawson and Sanderson.

There will also be a variety of seaside frivolities - including a ‘sea-side peep-through board’ and the ‘creation station’ will be offering fun-filled arts and crafts as well as enjoying a host of exciting entertainment including music, magic and puppeteering.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange centre manager, said: “Hartlepool is steeped in seaside history with generations of local families enjoying the beaches along the North East coast. Our ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ competition is a great way for both children and adults to capture their own special memories of holidays or days out in the area or further afield. We also have so many activities on throughout the summer period for plenty more memorable occasions to be had.”

As part of the fun, beach buddies Holly Daze and Sonny Daze, will be entertaining children with an assortment of exciting games.

Visiting for four days, Holly and Sonny will be helping them to get creative through a variety of belting beach activities. Local kids performer, Tony Junior will also be popping along to delight visitors with magic acts and plenty of mayhem

Mark continues: “We want to offer the local community a fantastic ‘holiday destination’ where families can really make the most of their time together.”

The ‘Postcards from Hartlepool’ competition colses on Sunday, August 13 and the winner will be selected on Monday, August 21.