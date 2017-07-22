Shoppers give their backing for year-long hospice fundraising campaign

Shoppers gave their vote of approval to back Hartlepool’s hospice during a year of fundraising.

Alice House Hospice has been chosen for the second consecutive year by the customers of Sainsbury’s Middle Warren in Hartlepool as their Charity of the Year.

The vote, which took place in June saw the local charity shortlisted as one of three potential organisations and was open to the public to make their choice.

The team at Sainsbury’s are long-term supporters of Alice House Hospice and throughout 2016-17 raised £2,319 with the help of their generous customers and various instore initiatives.

Bosses say there is also a further donation pending from the sale of carrier bags in the shop.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser from the hospice said: “The support that hospice patients and their families have received from the staff and customers of Sainsbury’s has been remarkable so we are delighted to be able to continue this successful partnership.

“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say a sincere thank you to all who have donated to or voted for Alice House.

“All of the donations made will be used to fund vital care services for people and families affected by incurable illnesses.”

Neil Whales, store manager at Sainsbury’s MiddleWarren said: “It has been a very successful year working with the hospice as it is a charity that is very close to the heart of so many people in and around the community.”

To find out about how your workplace or business can become involved with Alice House, you can ring Greg on 01429 855529 or email: ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk