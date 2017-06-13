Shoppers help group raise over £500 for Hartlepool RNLI

A fundraising day at Middleton Grange shopping centre in Hartlepool raised more than £500 for a local good cause.

Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch raised £560 for the charity that saves lives at sea.

A delighted enterprise branch chairperson, Beryl Sherry, said: “Once again a brilliant effort from our members and very generous support from the shoppers at Middleton Grange shopping centre raised a substantial amount for the Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew.

“The support from the shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft and his staff to help set our stall up was really helpful.”

For more information on the RNLI, visit www.rnli.org.uk