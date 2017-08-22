Sign up for moonlight Hartlepool hospice walk

People are invited to enjoy a night of laughs, music and walking in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Supporters will take to the streets once again for the 11th annual Moonlight Memory Walk.

Margaret Wells with all of her medals from taking part in the first ten night time walks for the hospice.

Since it started, the popular event has raised £320,000 for the hospice’s patient care services, and this year, organisers are hoping to recruit as many people as possible.

Originally just for women, the event is now open to all.

Among the first to register for this year was Margaret Wells who has taken part in every one.

The hospice’s Community Fundraiser Janice Forbes, who organises the event, said: “We’re delighted that Margaret is once again taking part in the Moonlight Memory Walk. She is a huge supporter of the Hospice taking part in many events as well as volunteering.

“We’re expecting a great turnout and hoping to see familiar faces from over the years as well as new supporters experiencing the event for the first time.”

The walk has taken several forms over the years including a Midnight Walk, Moonlight Walk and Midnight at the Movies.

This year’s event starts at 8pm on Saturday, September 16, at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

DJ Walter Barton of Deck One will warm everybody up by playing hits from across the decades.

The 5.5 mile circular route leaves the college at 10pm. Walkers will receive refreshments and a souvenir t-shirt at the start, and a medal and hot supper on their return.

Registration is £10. Visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or contact Janice on (01429) 855536 or email jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk to request a paper form.