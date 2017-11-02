Sign up to be Santa for Hartlepool hospice

Fundraisers in Hartlepool are being urged to sign up for the popular Santa Fun Run.

Alice House Hospice is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the successful event and wants as many people as possible to take part.

Fundraisers taking part in last year's Santa Run.

The run will be held on Saturday, December 3, in Ward Jackson Park and registration is now open for the fancy dress fun run where costumes are provided.

Santas will run one lap of the park, starting at 11am from The Place in the Park, which is kindly offering a mince pie to all participants.

Other festive attractions on the day include music and entertainment from Higham Discos, a children’s choir, various stalls and a tombola.

Janice Forbes, the Hospice’s Community Fundraiser, said: “I’m really looking forward to the Santa Fun Run, it’s a lovely event and a great way for the family to get into the

We are hoping to mark a decade of Santa running with out biggest and most successful event to date Janice Forbes

Christmas spirit.

“Over the last decade, our Santas and Little Helpers have raised an amazing £36,000 for hospice care. We are hoping to mark a decade of Santa running with our biggest and most successful event to date.”

Janice added: “We would like to thank our generous event sponsors Bristol Street Motors, Hartlepool. This is the third event they have sponsored this year and have been a huge help in terms of offsetting event costs, so that all money raised can be used to support patients.”

To register for the Santa Fun Run visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/SFR17 or contact Janice for a registration form on 01429 855536. You can also follow the event on facebook.

It costs £8 for adults, who will receive a Santa Suit and £5 for children under 16 who will get a Santa Hat or Rudolf nose and antlers.

All under 16s taking part in the run will receive a medal.

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year, who are living with a range of illnesses, including cancer and chronic heart disease.