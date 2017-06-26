Singers calling for support for Bradley Lowery charity song

A pair of singing sisters are calling for people to download their charity song dedicated to battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

The song called ‘Smile for Bradley’ has been performed by sisters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, - known as Liv’n’G - and made Number 4 in the VodaFone Big Top 40 chart.

Bradley Lowery has touched the hearts of people around the world.

It also hit Number 2 in the Amazon and Google Play charts and Number 3 in the iTunes chart.

The song is raising cash for Bradley’s fundraising drive to pay for the six-year-old’s treatment for neuroblastoma. Any unused funds will be used to set up Bradley’s charity in the future to help other children with their campaigns.

And with the song riding high in the charts, the Hartlepool sisters couldn’t be happier with its success.

Speaking on behalf of the pair, their mum Leesa Crawford said: “It is absolutely amazing.

“The girls are super excited and are over the moon.

“They can’t believe how high it has gone in the charts.

“It got to third place on Sunday and went back down to fourth on the iTunes chart on Monday, and it has gone to second place on Amazon and Google Play.

“So it is doing fantastically well, but we really need to give it a push to get it to the top.”

The video to accompany the song - which is a personalized cover of the Charlie Chaplin song ‘Smile’ - will be out in the next few days, featuring Bradley’s classmates at Blackhall Primary School who sing alongside the pair.

The sisters launched a Christmas song for him last year, with ‘Bradley - Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’ reaching Number 12 in the charts.

The latest song was chosen because of Bradley’s smile.

Mrs Crawford added: “It is amazing that it is raising funds and awareness for Bradley.

“He has won over the heart of the world and the girls have been receiving messages of support from Germany, Sweden and Italy.”