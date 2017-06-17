Singing sensation Aled Jones joins Hartlepool Male Voice Choir for celebrity concert

Singing sensation Aled Jones joined forces once again with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir as they took to the stage to perform their Summer Celebrity Concert.

The event, which took place at Hartlepool Borough Hall tonight, saw the choir wow the crowds with their performance.

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Aled Jones. Picture: TOM BANKS

Started around eight years ago, the Summer Celebrity Concert has become an huge event attracting many famous faces over the years, including the likes of Lesley Garret and Russell Watson.

Aled was the first famous performer to sing with the choir as it celebrated its 50th anniversary with a memorable concert in 2008.

Known for hits such as ‘Walking In The Air’ from film The Snowman and ‘You Raise Me Up,’ the musical talent joined the choir on stage once again as the star performer.

Aled performed songs from his award-winning albums during two 20-minute spots in the concert and also sang a number of songs with the choir during that time.

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Aled Jones.

Speaking ahead of the event David Gibson, musical director of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, told the Mail: “It’s an honour for us to be performing with Aled.”

Aled is a Welsh singer and radio and television presenter, who reached widespread fame during the mid 1980s.

He has become well known for his television work with the BBC and ITV, as well as his radio work.

Meanwhile the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir started out in the late 1950s led by professional musician, violinist Reg Guy and has grown hugely popular over the years.

Aled Jones takes to the stage at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

Alongside the highlight calendar event of the Summer Celebrity Concert, the choir holds concerts throughout the year, many of which raise funds for charities including Alice House Hospice and the Great North Air Ambulance.

In the run up to the concert the choir performed at Middleon Grange Shopping Centre in the town to give residents a taste of what the show offered.

Held in May, shoppers gathered to hear 50 of the choir’s members give two rousing 30-minute performances, which included a spine-tingling rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and This Nearly Was Mine from the musical film South Pacific.

Upcoming concerts include the Army Veteran’s concert on Saturday, August 12 at Horden Welfare Club.

Audience members at the concert.

For more information on the choir please visit: http://www.hartlepoolmvc.co.uk/news/



The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir on stage.