Singing sensation Aled Jones says he was ‘impressed’ with the town and the people after performing in Hartlepool

Singing sensation Aled Jones joined forces with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir as they took to the stage for a show-stopping Summer Celebrity Concert.

The event, which took place at Hartlepool Borough Hall on Saturday, saw the choir wow the crowds with their performance – and leave alongside Aled with a standing ovation.

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Aled Jones. Picture: TOM BANKS

Started eight years ago, the Summer Celebrity Concert has attracted many famous faces over the years, including the likes of Lesley Garrett and Russell Watson.

Aled was the first famous performer to sing with the choir as it celebrated its 50th anniversary with a memorable concert in 2008.

Known for hits such as ‘Walking In The Air’ from film The Snowman and ‘You Raise Me Up,’ the musical talent joined the choir on stage again as the star performer.

Aled performed songs from his award-winning albums during two 20-minute spots in the concert and also sang a number of songs with the choir.

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall with Aled Jones.

Choir chairman Duncan Graham said: “It was a tremendous concert, and there was a standing ovation at the end for the choir and Aled.

“I’ve been with the choir for a long time and done a lot of concerts, but that was one of the best receptions we’ve ever had.

“People were saying afterwards, ‘How can we ever top that?’

“I spoke to Aled afterwards and he said he was impressed with the facilities, the people in the audience and the choir.”

Aled Jones takes to the stage at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

Mr Graham went on to say that the only regret of the evening was that there was not a bigger audience, with about 400 people having attended.

He added: “My only wish is that there had been a bigger audience.

“It was one of the best audiences we have ever had, but relatively small in number.

“It would have been nice to have a bigger audience to enjoy what was a magnificent evening.

Audience members at the concert.

“We just want to bring people to the town instead of them having to go to the Sage in Gateshead, York or Leeds.”

Alongside the highlight calendar event of the Summer Celebrity Concert, the choir holds concerts throughout the year, many of which raise funds for charities including Alice House Hospice and the Great North Air Ambulance.

Upcoming concerts include the Army Veteran’s concert on Saturday, August 12 at Horden Welfare Club.

For more information on the choir, visit: http://www.hartlepoolmvc.co.uk/news/

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir on stage.