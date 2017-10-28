Singing sensation Lucy set to perform at Best of Hartlepool Awards

Young singing sensation Lucy Stokle is the latest young performer in line for Mail honours.

The 12-year-old from Hartlepool has been nominated for a Young Performer of the Year award in the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The English Martyrs pupil was put forward for the award by her performing arts teacher Edith Harrison, from Edith Harrison Performing Arts, for her singing talents.

Her mum Angela Stokle said she was delighted her daughter had been recognised for her efforts on stage.

She said: “Lucy has been going to Edith’s school since she was just five-years-old.

“She loves signing and dancing and even performed at a Manchester Love fundraiser in the town back in July.

“The event took place at the Raglan Club and she sang solo to help raise funds for the cause. “She also takes part in Edith’s show each year.

“Every opportunity she gets to sing she takes.”

The experienced youngster is used to performing solos and groups and attends Edith’s academy three times a week to train.

Her mum added: “She is really enjoying it. “It means a lot for her to be nominated.

“Every opportunity she gets to perform she is able to learn different things.

“She is really excited to perform.”

This year’s awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

Now we are gearing up to hold the fantastic Young Performer of the Year evening next Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Those nominated in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November and then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.