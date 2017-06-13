Sister act announces new Bradley Lowery charity song

Two talented Hartlepool sisters have announced a new charity single in aid of little fighter Bradley Lowery.

Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher - know as sister act Liv'n'G - revealed they are to record Charlie Chaplin tune Smile in Bradley's honour.

This follows a cryptic picture of Chaplin, posted several days ago on the girls' social media accounts.

Blackhall youngster Bradley Lowery, six, is battling terminal neuroblastoma, and the girls have lent their support to him and his family in the past.

In a video posted on their Facebook page tonight, the girls, from Bishop Cuthbert, said they were hoping to get their recording to Number 1 in the download charts after their Christmas song for Bradley - Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) reached Number 12 last year.

Georgia, 22, said: "We've been given an opportunity, with the help of some amazing people, to record another song for Bradley Lowery and we are really excited about it."

Olivia, 15, said: "I know lots of you follow Bradley's fight and are probably aware of his condition at the minute, so we just wanted to release this song as a lasting legacy and wanted to create a memory for him and his family."

Georgia added: "The song that we will be releasing is Smile by Charlie Chaplin - I think everyone should know it - and we have added a verse on the end that we wrote together, just to try and make it more personal for Bradley."

Olivia said: "We wanted to do this song because of Bradley's smile.

"In every single photo on Facebook he is smiling.

"We can't imagine what he is going through or what his family is going through, but his smile has captured the hearts of not only us, but the nation and the world, so we wanted to do this for such an amazing little boy."

Georgia added: "We hope that everyone will get behind it to help make more memories for Bradley, support Bradley and his family and raise money, not only for Bradley but for other children."

The single - produced by Mark Littlemore - will be available for pre-order this Friday and will be officially released on June 23.

It will be available for purchase on all the major download services, including Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes.

