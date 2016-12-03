Sisters’ Christmas song hopes to raise cash for brave Bradley Lowery

Two sisters have penned a Christmas song to raise funds for battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

Songwriters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, have worked with from Hartlepool charity Red Dreams to create a charity track called ‘Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’.

Sisters Olivia Crawford (15) and Georgia Fletcher (22), wrote the single Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)' to raise funds for Bradley Lowery.

The charity which supports disadvantaged young people aged 11-19 through the creative arts and media, worked with the pair to record the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, before it was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson from Red Dreams.

Manor School pupil Olivia who sang the lyrics, said they decided to make the song in the hope of raising as much as possible to fund Bradley’s treatment in the USA.

“Bradley has touched the hearts of so many people,” she said.

“He has such courage and the biggest smile ever.

Bradley Lowery is battling neuroblastoma.

“This time of the year is all about family, laughter, but most importantly hope.

“Bradley and his family are inspirational.”

The five-year-old Blackhall youngster is fighting cancer neuroblastoma for the second time after he suffered a relapse earlier this year.

Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery, said she was delighted with the pop song in her son’s honour. “I really appreciate the guys taking time and effort to work on the song for Bradley,” she said. “The words are perfect and I love the song.”

‘Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’ is available for pre-order on December 9 and to download on December 16.

To download the song visit: http://thndr.me/hltju0