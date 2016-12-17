Sisters get set to perform Bradley Lowery Christmas song

Two sisters who wrote a special song for little fighter Bradley Lowery will perform the track in the town this weekend.

Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, penned the charity track called Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) which aims to show love and support for Bradley who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

Bradley Lowery has captured the hearts of the public.

The girls created the track with Hartlepool based charity Red Dreams under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, before it was mixed and mastered by sound apprentice Anthony Anderson, 18, from the charity.

Now the pair, who are on a mission to get the track to the top of the charts, will sing it during a lantern release in Bradley’s honour.

Mum Leesa Crawford, 41, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughters’ achievements and urged the public to download the track.

“Miles for Men have organised the lantern release for Bradley this Sunday at the marina and the girls have been asked to perform their song during it,” she said.

“There will be 500 lanterns donated by the council and local businesses which will be released at while the girls sing. “I am so proud of the girls, they have the biggest hearts and every word of the song is about Bradley. It is so beautiful. “They are just two girls from Hartlepool who wanted to do something for Bradley.”

The five-year-old from Blackhall is battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time and his family have been dealt with the devastating news that this could be his last Christmas.

Next week, the girls will also be performing the track at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in the town where they will give out leaflets explaining how to download it.

“We really want people to download the track to raise as much as we can for Bradley,” Mrs Crawford added. “His family have said that any money which is not needed will go towards other children in his position.

“The girls will be performing the song at the shopping centre on Decemeber 22 from noon to 1pm and that will be our last push to try to get it to No 1 on iTunes.”

To pre-order the single on iTunes, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1180113316?app=itunes: Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr: Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK