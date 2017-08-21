Sisters hope to rake in the cash for Hartlepool hospice

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has collection boxes in various pubs, clubs and shops around the area - raising an amazing £16,000 a year towards its running costs.

It is only possible to collect this money, which is enough to pay one healthcare assistant for a whole year, with the help of a number of volunteers.

The latest recruits to “go the extra mile” to help, come from miles away – all the way from Leeds.

They are sisters June and Georgina who are replacing a long-serving volunteer who retired last year, affectionately known by many as “the box man”.

June said: “We have big shoes to fill, as the previous ‘box man’ had been collecting boxes for over 20 years, but we are looking forward to getting stuck in.”

June moved to Hartlepool from Leeds in 2014 when she retired.

Together with her husband, Bob, they had always wanted to retire to the North East coast, and more specifically to Hartlepool, where her sister Georgina moved to in 2010.

Georgina is also retired and is looking forward to helping out when she isn’t looking after her five grandchildren. The sisters moved to Yorkshire from Lancashire as children.

Both are members of local social group, known as Butterflies, but despite leading such a busy lifestyle, they have still managed to make time to help the hospice.

Georgina said: “Now the grandchildren are getting older and are in school, I have a couple of days spare to help out.

“Our mum was cared for in St Gemma’s Hospice, in Leeds, so I know first-hand what a difference hospice care makes.”

The business boxes are in located in a variety of business, including butchers and bakers “although not yet in a candlestick maker’s”.

Senior fundraising manager Rebecca Jobson said: “It has taken a long time to find volunteers who can take on the role of the previous volunteer.

“I know these sisters will do an amazing job of collecting in the spare change, as well as finding new businesses to have a business box grace their counter-top.

“I have every faith they will find the elusive candlestick maker’s!”