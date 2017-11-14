Six ducks dead after being bitten by dog in Hartlepool

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after six ducks died when a dog was set on them in Hartlepool.

Four ducks were found dead with bite injuries to their faces and backs at a park on Cowyn Road, Burn Valley, on Saturday.

One of the ducks which was injured.

Three injured ducks were taken to a local vets but sadly two of these died.

One duck remains under vet care.

RSPCA inspector Krissy Raine said: “This was a heartbreaking job. These ducks suffered terrible injuries.

“We’ve been told that a man encouraged his dog to attack them.

The park off Cowyn Road, Burn Valley, Hartlepool, where the attack happened.

“The incident was witnessed by numerous children and shockingly, we’ve been told that the man had a child with him at the time.

“People are very upset and we’re appealing for anyone who knows who he is to get in touch.”

The man is said to be in his early 30s, slim, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black Nike trainers and a black cap with a grey peak.

He had a little girl with him who was around three years old with curly brown hair.

She was wearing a blue coat with white flowers, stripy leggings and grey boots.

The dog is said to be a medium size sandy coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

It’s unclear what the White Aylesbury ducks were doing at the location as they are not wild ducks, and had their wings clipped.

“Because their wings had been clipped these poor ducks had no chance to get away.

"We think they may have come from a nearby allotment, so we’re also appealing for their owner to get in touch,” said Inspector Raine.

She added: “We’ve called the surviving duck Audrey and I’m really happy to say that she at least is doing well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for RSPCA inspector Raine.

