Motorists are being warned of delays on the A19 southbound after a six-vehicle smash.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions on the A19 near to the B1285 Dalton Park, Murton junction.

The delay is believed to have been caused by a six-vehicle collision.

One man was released prior to the fire crews arriving.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of a shunt in the tailbacks a mile before the collision.

It is being reported traffic is backed up as far back as Chester Road in Sunderland.