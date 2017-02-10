Snow showers and freezing weekend on the cards as Met Office warns cold spell will continue

People in the North East should keep their winter warmers on another few days as freezing conditions continue, say weather experts.

The Met Office is predicting a chilly few days, though temperatures are set to rise slightly into next week.

Today is set to be mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers, especially during the morning. During the afternoon the showers are likely to become more scattered and lighter.

It will feel very cold with brisk winds, and if we're lucky thermometers will reach 3C.

It will remain cloudy overnight with occasional snow showers continuing. Winds will strengthen by dawn with a widespread frost forming. Expect to feel very cold if you're out and about, though actual temperatures are not expected to dip below -1C.

On Saturday it will be cold and mainly cloudy with occasional wintry showers, these perhaps turning heavier for a time through the afternoon. Expect an increasing wind chill as easterly winds continue to strengthen. Maximum Temperature 4C.