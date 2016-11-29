Solicitor appeared in court charged with string of thefts

A solicitor has appeared in court accused of stealing a total of £19,000 from a number of his clients.

Nathan Horsley, 33, who worked in Sunderland and lives in Hartlepool, faces 18 charges relating to 11 alleged victims.

Horsley, formerly employed by Hedley’s & Co, in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, indicated that he will deny the 18 counts of theft that he faces, when he appeared in the dock at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

The faces allegations spanning 2011, 2012 and 2013.

He has been charged with stealing £480 from Brian Hern, on October 6, 2011; £250 from James Newrick, on February 1, 2012; £1,000 from Andrew George Bamborough, on May 3, 2012; £500 from Helen Blakeston, on August 29, 2012; £500 from Brian Eley, on November 7, 2012; £1,000 also from Brian Eley, on November 13, 2012; £720 from Frances Mackintosh, on November 27, 2012; £1,800, also from Frances Mackintosh, on January 23, 2013; £2,600, also from Frances Mackintosh, on August 2, 2013; £1,200 from Katherine Jane Donathy, on December 3, 2012; £1,800, also from Katherine Jane Donathy, on March 14. 2013; £500, also from Katherine Jane Donathy, on July 24, 2013; £720 from Shazia Hogarth, on April 30, 2013; £1,100 from Janice Conlin, on April 30, 2013; £600 from Dennis Paul Wolfe, on May 22, 2013; £600 from Lynn Culkin, on June 10, 2013; £1,800 from Audrey Butler, on July 18, 2013 and; £2,445 from Amy Monarch, on July 23, 2013.

The case was adjourned to be heard before a judge at Newcastle Crown Court in the new year.

Prosecutor Rebecca Laverick said: “The matters are too serious to be dealt with at this stage.

“He was a solicitor for these clients, it’s 18 offences involving 11 victims.

“The sums involved are over £19,000 in total.

“On that basis I would suggest that the sentencing powers would be insufficient.”

No representations were made on Horsley’s behalf, although not guilty pleas to all charges were indicated.

Horsley, of Ashfield Close, Hartlepool, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on January 3.