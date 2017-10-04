Specsavers looks forward to honouring Harlepool’s community heroes

A dedicated supporter of the Best of Hartlepool Awards has come on board to sponsor the awards for another year.

Specsavers, based in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool, has said it is delighted to once again join in the Hartlepool Mail’s hunt for community heroes in the town.

Sponsors of the Best of Hartlepool Awards, Specsavers. Director Ian Walker with staff

The annual awards look to celebrate the achievements of people in the town and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others.

Now leading optician Specsavers has said it is proud to sponsor the annual ceremony and hear the stories of outstanding people in the community.

Ian Walker, the director of Specsavers in Hartlepool, said: “We are very pleased and proud to support the awards which recognise the outstanding achievements of some of our heroes.”

This year’s awards have also been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Utility Alliance.

And thanks also go to Hart Biologicals and Stagecoach North East.

We want you to nominate individuals who deserve a Best of Hartlepool Award and for the first time this year there is a special category for talented youngsters called the Young Performer of the Year.

Those nominated for in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience on October 30 at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

The top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performers’ night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November.

And then comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

To nominate someone for an award please send your entries by post to Lynn Wild, Hartlepool Mail, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

The deadline for all entries is Monday, October 23.

CATEGORIES

l Young Performer of the Year (under 21)

l Green Champion

l Student of the Year

l Fundraiser of the Year

l Volunteer of the Year

l Sporting Excellence

l Community Group

l Community Champion

l Child of Courage

l Child of Achievement

l Emergency Services Award

l Carer of the Year

l Neighbour of the Year

l Sports Team of the Year

l Role Model of the Year

l Lifetime Achievement Award