Spectacular meteor shower could be visible in North East skies this weekend.

A meteor shower could be visible from the UK this weekend with dozens of shooting stars streaking across the sky.

The Draconid meteor shower spawns from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which rounds the Sun every 6.6 years, and occurs every year in October.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a reasonable chance of Earth passing through a swarm of debris left in the comet's wake, leading to meteors which appear as bright shooting stars when they enter the atmosphere and burn up.

The meteor shower is most likely to be visible in the direction of the constellation of Draco, the Dragon, in the northern sky, just before nightfall.

The best way to observe meteors is with the naked eye rather than through binoculars or a telescope.

A second meteor shower, the Orionids, will also take place later this month, peaking on October 21.

How to watch them

Most meteor showers can be best viewed in the darkness of night, The Draconid and The Orionids meteor showers can be best viewed right after sunset with viewers in Northern America, Europe and Asia best placed to see the stars.

You don't need to be a seasoned astronomer to catch a glimpse of the meteor displays either, just escape the city and go to an area with little artificial light and you should be able to see these shooting stars without even a telescope.

The annual event will see around 10 to 20 meteors shoot through the sky per hour so keep your eyes peeled and wrap up warm.

Your best bet close to home is to head for the unlit stretches of the coast. However, if you want to try further field, head out to Northumberland National Park. Kielder in particular is famed for its "Dark Skies".

Derwent Reservoir, Weardale and other spots in the North Pennines designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are also good Dark Skies spots, as are locations on the North York Moors.