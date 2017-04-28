Speeding clampdown sees 80 drivers a day caught out

Speeding drivers have been caught out after a week-long crackdown.

Almost 80 drivers a day were caught after the Cleveland and Durham joint specialist operations unit (CDSOU) launched the operation last Monday.

The number of drivers caught speeding demonstrates that enforcement action remains absolutely essential Inspector Jon Curtis

In a seven-day period, 557 drivers were found to be breaking the speed limits across Cleveland, County Durham and Darlington.

Drivers have been warned that further operations will take place in the coming months as part of a bid to clamp down on speeding.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from Cleveland and Durham specialist operations unit, said; “The number of drivers caught speeding demonstrates that enforcement action remains absolutely essential.

“Too many motorists are continuing to drive in an unacceptable, unsafe manner and putting lives at risk.

“Excess speed is one of the biggest single causes of all road collisions not only in our area, but nationally and remains one of our #Fatal4.

“People in Cleveland and Durham can therefore expect to see more operations like this over the coming months.”

Of the 557 drivers caught speeding, 257 were recorded by officers out on patrol and 300 were caught on equipment used by the unit’s safety camera vans.

The unit is supporting a Europe-wide campaign bidding to cut out speeding.

Of those caught, depending on how far they were exceeding the limit, the offenders will either have been invited to go on a speed awareness course, issued with a fixed penalty fine or in the most serious cases, face prosecution.

Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner Ron Hogg said: “This really demonstrates that Durham Constabulary is serious about apprehending speeding drivers who are putting our communities at risk.

“Improving road safety is one the objectives in my Police, Crime and Victims’ Plan.

“By working together with local communities and partners on initiatives such as Community Speed-watch, we can making our roads a safer place.”