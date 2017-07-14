Spielberg classic Jaws is set to hit the big screen in Hartlepool as part of a summer festival

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water - Spielberg’s cult classic ‘Jaws’ is set to hit the big screen at this summer’s free Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

The 70s shark thriller received a wave of votes in an online poll and will now be shown at the festival’s open-air cinema on Saturday, September 2, at 7pm.

The Hartlepool Waterfront Festival is set to make a splash this summer, featuring a packed day-long programme of arts, music and entertainment, as well as some family favourites from noon until 5pm.

Visitors to the day will be able to watch main stage performances from local dance and music acts as well as Cook and Line from CBeebies, try delicious dishes from around the world at the event’s pop-up street food market, and walk through the festival’s enchanting art garden.

Moving into the evening, ‘Jaws’ will scream on to the screen at 7pm, with the festival drawing to a close with a memorable aquatic performance from ‘La Baleine’ – a life-sized mechanical whale created by French artists.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Chair of Hartlepool Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be screening Jaws at the Waterfront Festival. It has been over 40 years since the release of this cinematic masterpiece, yet it still remains as gripping to watch as it was the first time round.

“We encourage local residents and people throughout the Tees Valley to come along and support this fantastic free festival celebrating Hartlepool’s proud maritime heritage. We hope everyone will bring their deckchairs and experience ‘Jaws’ on the big screen where it belongs.”

The Waterfront Festival takes place on the site formerly known as Jacksons Landing in the heart of Hartlepool Marina, and will mark the beginning of the Hartlepool Regeneration Masterplan.

For more information about The Waterfront Festival please visit the official Facebook page.