Splendiferous day celebrating the life of Roald Dahl

Staff and students at a Hartlepool school had a scrumdiddlyumptious day to celebrate the life of author Roald Dahl.

St Hild’s CE School in the town is one of hundreds across the country taking part in Roald Dahl 100, a series of activities and events to mark what would have been the author’s birthday on September 13.

Staff and year 7 pupils at St. Hilds C of E School, Hartlepool taking part in Roald Dahl day

The school held dozens of activities across the whole curriculum and students and staff dressed up as characters from the books, including a group of staff members becoming oompa loompas for the day and one walked the school corridors as Willy Wonka.

Deb Bulley, librarian at the school, said the whole event was a huge success and staff and students across the school threw themselves into the fun of it.

She said all lessons on the day had a Roald Dahl theme, including investigating the property of chocolate and sweets in science and writing reviews of the author’s famous books in French.

After school workshops were also held prior to the day where the young people made items for their costumes, such as golden tickets and BFG ears.

We had the most fantastic day Deb Bulley

As well as looking at the famous books, such as Matilda, The Twits and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, students also researched the life of the author and tried their hand at code-breaking from his spy days.

Ms Bulley said: “Everyone really embraced it and we had the most fantastic day.

“We didn’t expect people to buy costumes, the idea was to use what they had at home and the outfits were so well thought out.”

By holding the day and making donations the school managed to raise £547.50 for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides medical and emotional support for seriously ill children and their families.