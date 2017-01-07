Sponsor bid to help Seaton walk football team achieve ambitious goals

One of the country’s leading walking football teams based in Hartlepool is seeking a new sponsor to help it achieve its goals for the future.

Seaton Carew FC’s Strollers walk football team for the over 50s has exceeded expectations and enjoyed much success since it was formed two years ago.

We are building something special here at the club Graham Button

The club has thanked Rob Collier from Advanced Retail Solutions who helped support the club in its first year and also kit supplier MOTIF8 for their continued support.

But the Strollers are looking for a new sponsor to come forward to help the side achieve its ambitions moving forward.

Head coach Graham Button said: “We have come a long way in such a short space of time. Our achievements have exceeded all our expectations.

“The passion, drive and the spirit throughout the club is valued. We all look after each other. We are building something special here at the club.”

Walking football is the fastest growing grassroots game with more than 800 registered clubs nationwide.

Founded by Seaton Carew FC’s Carl Sweeting, the Strollers have reached the semi-final of the England national cup in the over 50’s category for the last two years and reached the final of the over 60’s held in Cirencester were they were eventually beaten 2-1.

The Strollers are also champions of the England national northern region and currently top the North East Walk Football league with four wins from four.

Graham is also a board member of Walking Football United, a national body and website which works to help grow, expose and develop the game.

The Strollers also have close ties with game officials in Holland and Spain, and Seaton FC hope to be a leading player in plans for a European tournament in 2018 and a World Cup in 2020.

Training takes place at the JD Sports Domes every Tuesday from 7pm to 8.30pm and anyone interested in finding out more is welcome to attend.