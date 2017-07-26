Sponsor is helping village build its junior football team

A junior football team are on to a winning streak after securing a major sponsorship deal.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has handed £700 to Wynyard Village FC help the club purchase new kits for its Under-16s team.

Craig Tooke, secretary and coach of the team, said: “The team is a very talented and hardworking group of lads, so it’s very nice to be able to reward them for their dedication.

“They are absolutely delighted with their new kits.”

Debbie Whittingham, a sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, added: “It is very important for children to be introduced to group sports in order to teach them lessons in good sportsmanship and teamwork that will stay with them for a lifetime.

“This is why we are so pleased to support the U16s team at Wynyard Village FC and look forward to working with the club again soon.”

Craig added: “Everyone at the club would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Taylor Wimpey for this fantastic donation.

“I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of a long and happy relationship with the homebuilder.”