Spooktacular fun at Wynyard Hall

Luxury hotel Wynyard Hall is hosting its biggest and best Halloween celebrations yet.

The venue is hosting eight different spooky celebrations including a grand Halloween Ball and an Enchanted Gardens event.

The week of hair-raising events kicks off with a children’s Halloween trail around The Gardens from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28. Other events include a spooky cupcake masterclass, pumpkin carving with themed storytelling and A Lot of Hocus Pocus – an opportunity for children to become a witch or wizard for the day.

The week culminates with The Enchanted Gardens on October 28 in a fun-filled night for the whole family with spooky lights and ghoulish noises, stilt walkers, creepy walkabout characters and live performers.

For younger children there will be arts, crafts, games, creepy crawly activities and a guest appearance from author and illustrator, Liz Million. Tickets are priced at £14 per adult and £8 per child.

Liz said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to the beautiful gardens at Wynyard Hall! Whether you are four years old or 99, come and learn how to draw flappy bats, gruesome goblins, spooky spiders, viscous vampires, wicked witches and much, much more.”

Spooktober’s grand finale will see an elaborate Halloween Ball on Saturday, October 29, from 7pm–1am, in the venue’s 650-seater Grand Marquee.

Tickets are £45 per person and include a spooky cocktail reception, a sumptuous three-course meal plus lots of entertainment with music from a ghoulish live band and resident DJ. All event tickets should be pre-booked online at www.wynyardhall.co.uk.