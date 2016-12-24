Spreading festive cheer in Hartlepool community

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and there has been plenty of festive cheer in Hartlepool.

There have been lots of Christmas parties, many for the less fortunate in our community, that have been supported by community groups, individuals and councillors.

Janice Neesam buys Candy Cane's from her son Maxwell during the Catcote Academy Christmas Fayre. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool’s Incontrol-able, a disabled people user-led organisation, threw a fantastic party for Voice for You, a self-advocay group of adults with learning disabilities and autism.

It was held at Incontrol-able’s base in Cromwell Street and was supported by councillors Christopher Akers-Belcher, Stephen Thomas and Kevin Cranney, who all made a donation from their ward budgets.

A spokesman for Incontrol-able said: “Voice for You’s Christmas party is an opportunity for them to have a good time in a safe environment in the knowledge that the work they do behind the scenes is appreciated.”

Particular thanks went to Handprints, Greggs, Becca’s Disco and Karaoke, Alpha Glitz Entertainment, volunteer Kim and project team leader Sarah Leighton.

Plenty of activity during the Catcote Academy Christmas Fayre. Picture by FRANK REID

Disabled youngsters at Catcote Academy enjoyed an annual Christmas visit by Hartlepool’s Misfits motorcycle group.

The bikers raised an amazing £1,500 for the students throughout the year and delivered sweets and chocolates for all of the students and staff.

A school spokesman said: “The Misfits are a truly amazing group of people who have shown their dedication to helping our students over many, many years and we will be forever grateful to them for the many happy moments their generosity helps our students experience.”

The school also opened its doors to the community for its Christmas Fayre when there were stalls selling cakes, festive themed sweetie packs, handmade log reindeer and other goods made by the students.

The Misfits motorcycle group at Catcote Academy during their annual Christmas visit

Mince pies and hot drinks were served up in the coffee shop alongside a hot dog stall.

All money raised goes to the Parents and Friends of Catcote Academy to help provide extra experiences for the students.