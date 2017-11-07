Spurned boyfriend jailed for subjecting ex to ‘mental torture’

A man was jailed for the mental torture of his ex-partner who he bombarded with round-the-clock phone calls and stalked for months.

Ryan Squires, 23, once called the woman’s mobile 68 times in succession, and he confronted her at her home, her workplace and in bars when she was out with friends.

He stole her phones and her handbag, and he even told her boss that she was a drug addict who should not be employed.

Squires, of Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, admitted to putting a person in fear of violence, theft and harassment.

His mother Paula Hanley, of the same address, was given a 10-months jail sentence suspended for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to sending a threatening communication to the woman.

Judge Sean Morris who jailed Squires for two and a half years at Teesside Crown Court said: “This is a little more than mental torture than anything else.”

The judge also imposed an indefinite restriction order banning Squires from ever contacting her again.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said that the woman had restricted her statement on two occasions staying that they were reconciled, but she now wanted a restraining order to keep him away.

They were in a relationship for two years and they lived together for eight months. They had a final breakup in October last year, and she moved into her parents’ home.

He appeared on the doorstep and he pushed his way into the house and he took two mobile phones off her.

She worked for a mobile phone company and he returned her work phone but sold her personal phone to Cash Converters.

Later he phoned her 68 times in succession and she answered 10 of the calls.

Squires was arrested three times and released on bail. He was also arrested for producing 16 cannabis plants worth £16,800 and punching a long-term friend and stealing £5 from him.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said Squires suffered a family tragedy when he was a boy and took to drugs and drink to solve his problems.