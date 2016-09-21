Staff injured in armed robbery by men at Horden bank

An armed robbery has happened at a bank in East Durham.

A branch of Lloyds TSB on Blackhills Road in Horden was targeted by three men carrying what are thought to be crowbars and a wooden stick at around 10.45am this morning.

The scene outside TSB in Horden. Picture courtesy of Carol Colarossi.

Two female members of staff were injured during the incident and treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews at the scene.

Two female members of the public were also injured but did not require treatment.

A car thought to be linked to the incident has since been discovered burnt out on the Cotsford Park Estate area in Horden.

Inspector Steve Thubron said “This is clearly a very shocking incident and we are in the very early stages of the investigation.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who knows the identity of these individuals or anyone with information about the incident.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time, possibly a blue and a silver saloon car.

“We have officers from our response teams, CID and air support currently seeking those involved so people can expect to see a lot of police activity in Horden throughout the day.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare in our force area and the public can rest assured we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police urgently on 101 and quote incident 121 of 21/09.