Stage is set for Blackhall panto performance

A drama group is set to bring a classic fairytale to life for its latest annual pantomime.

The curtain is due to go up today on Blackhall Community Drama Group’s annual show.

This year’s tale is called Sing a Song of Sixpence and features dames, singing and dancing and a story of good overcoming evil.

It is brought together by a dedicated team of about 35 cast and crew who have been rehearsing for the show since September.

Show seamstress Margaret Stephenson is hoping the show will continue to be a huge success.

She said: “It is a lovely story.

“It is based on the nursery rhyme where a queen gives a king a magic crown.

“The evil witch wants the crown so she sends blackbirds to steal it and in doing so they also pinch the maid’s nose.

“Unlike the nursery rhyme, we haven’t got four and twenty blackbirds, we have only got eight!

“It is a traditional pantomime where good overcomes evil.”

Cast and crew meet three times a week at Blackhall Community Centre as opening night approaches.

The drama group has been staging an annual pantomime in the village for close to 60 years.

And organisers are expecting healthy audiences once again.

People can see the show at the community centre in Heselden Road from tonight to Saturday.

The show has been produced by Carole Scott and Catherine Hall, and it will be performed at 7pm on week nights and at 2pm only on Saturday.

Tickets are £4 available on (0191) 5867396 or (0191) 5871851.