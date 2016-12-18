Star guest Bradley Lowery arrives at BBC Sport Personality of the Year awards

Star guest Bradley Lowery was suited and booted as he arrived at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The youngster looked dapper in an adorable suit as he walked the red carpet of The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham with mum Gemma and dad Carl.

Star Guest Bradley Lowery with parents during the red carpet arrivals for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The family of the five-year-old, who has captured the hearts of the nation with his courageous fight against terminal neuroblastoma, was stunned when they got a call on Friday, asking them to go along.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards is televised live from the Genting Arena in Birmingham tonight and the Blackhall boy will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with all his sporting heroes.

Bradley has become an inspiration for thousands of people including football players from teams across the country, including Watford FC, who took on the Black Cats yesterday, and who tweeted a video message to Bradley, voting for him to be awarded goal of the month following his appearance at The Stadium of Light.

