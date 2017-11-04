Star of cult film The Commitments coming to Hartlepool with band

A star of the cult nineties film The Commitments is coming to Hartlepool.

Dave Finnegan - who played drummer and bouncer Mickah Wallace in the hit 1991 comedy musical of an Dublin soul band - will appear at The Corporation Club in Whitby Street next month.

He is bringing his own band DfComms to the town for a Christmas party on Friday, December 8.

Musician Dave, who grew up in Dublin, landed the part in the film after playing rockabilly music and busking on the streets when he was young.

He built up something of a following in the 1980s with his band Shark Bait before catching the eyes of The Commitments’ casting directors.

Dave said: “I was playing in bar in Dublin when I was spotted by the casting directors who brought me into an audition. After that I met Alan Parker (director) and the rest is history, Mickah Wallace was born.”

After The Commitments Dave appeared in an Irish film called Into The West, with Gabriel Byrne and Ellen Barkin, followed by work on Irish TV before touring all over the world for 15 years with some of the original movie’s cast.

He added: “We see each other from time to time and I met everyone for the 21st anniversary in 2011 for a reunion tour.”

Dave will be bringing his new band DfComms, which he formed in 2002, to Hartlepool.

He said: “I love the band, they’re from all over the UK.”

The show at the Corporation Club is being organised by Andy Husband Promotions.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets, including food are £20.

Call 07429 338296.