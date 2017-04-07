'Stay strong. And massive cuddles' - Your messages of support for Bradley Lowery

Scores of heartwarming messages of support have flooded in for Bradley Lowery and his family.

The five-year-old's parents have revealed that the treatment to prolong his life is "not working".

SAFC fan Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and had looked to have beaten the illness in 2014.

But it returned as doctors discovered during one of his check-ups.

His family were told in December that he could not be cured.

In a post on Bradley's Facebook page, his parents Gemma and Carl wrote: "We have just got back from the hospital with news no parent should ever have to hear.

"Scan results show treatment that Bradley has been receiving is not working, this means we will not get him cancer free as this was our last option.

"We can still go to London and receive the trial there however this is a phase one trial and hasn't shown any success in neuroblastoma up to now.

"We are understandably heart broken about the recent news hearing this type of thing never gets easier.

"We don't know how long it will be before the cancer wins, but what we do know is that we will continue to make memories and enjoy our super hero every second of the day."

Emotional messages have been left for Bradley on our Facebook page.

Brian Bonner wrote: “Simply heartbreaking. Keep smiling little man, be brave and strong everybody is willing you on respect and love to your equally brave parents.”

Bronwen Williamson wrote: “Breaks my heart that it’s not working. He has been through so much in his short life. It fills my heart with joy to see him smile.”

Julie Bee added: “Heartbreaking thinking of you all. Stay strong. And massive cuddles.”

And Carol Featherstone wrote: “Devastating news, what a brave family, will pray for you all.”

Margaret Crosbie wrote: "So sorry to hear the news keep fighting little man you are my hero."

Katrina Molyneaux said: "This is heart breaking to hear even to read, Bradley has so much strength and courage that smile has won him every were he goes love to you all try to stay positive."

David Tuckwell added: "I have said before I don't pray but I'm praying for this little super star come on Bradley you and your family have got the guts and strength to defeat this horrible thing."

Sandra Johnson wrote: "If love could cure him he'd be free of this horrible disease. Loved by all."

Tracey Podd added: "Keep smiling you strong little man love and hugs to all of you."

And Dianne Binks wrote: "Such a brave little man seeing your smile brightens my day big hugs."