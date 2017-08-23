Stepping up cybercrime fight

Crime commissioner Barry Coppinger is working with fellow police chiefs to help protect small businesses from cyber criminals.

The region’s three Police and Crime Commissioners have teamed-up with the Institute of Directors, and the Federation of Small Businesses to ask business owners how they protect themselves from online fraud.

A new survey which launched yesterday also asks businesses what advice they might need to protect themselves further.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “It’s great to be working in partnership with the IoD and the FSB in the battle against cybercrime in our region.

“We’re really interested in finding out how businesses are protecting themselves against cybercrime at present, and what advice they would find useful in the future.”

Chair of the North East branch of the Institute of Directors, Dr Joanna Berry, said: “It’s extremely important that local businesses understand the dangers of cybercrime, and take steps to avoid it.

“I am really looking forward to the results of this survey, and to working with the three Police and Crime Commissioners to develop new ways to help businesses to avoid fraud.”

The survey is being circulated to members of the FSB, IoD and other business representative organisations.

Ron Hogg, Durham’s Police, Crime and Victims Commissioner said the survey takes minutes to complete adding: “Over 50% of crime is conducted online these days.”

The deadline for returns is Friday, September 8.