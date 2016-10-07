Stichell House to mark 10 years with family fun day

The Hospital of God’s residential care home in Greatham is 10-years-old.

And to mark the occasion, staff will be celebrating the milestone by holding an open day and anniversary party in the grounds of Stichell House on Saturday from 2pm onwards.

Registered Manager, Linda Unthank said: “Over the previous 10 years we have continued to provide the highest quality care by working in partnership with residents and their families.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to thank them and people living in the local community for their continued support and we hope as many people as possible will come along and join in our celebration.”

Organisers have planned to be a fun packed one for all the family.

Activities include a barbecue, craft, jewellery, tombola and beer stalls, pony rides and face painting, for the youngest members of the family, and a demonstration by the Taekwondo White Tiger All Stars display team.

The day will conclude with an auction starting at 6pm hosted by auctioneer extraordinaire Ian Kinnersley.

Entrance is 50p and is open to everyone.

For further details contact Ruth or Lesley on 01429 870247.

The Hospital of God at Greatham was founded by Robert de Stichell, Bishop of Durham in 1273.

It provides a range of social care and housing services in the north east and makes grants to other charities.

Stitchell House is situated in attractive, landscaped grounds situated in the centre of Greatham, a quiet residential village about four miles from Hartlepool.

For more information go to www.hospitalofgod.org.uk